$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2018 Nissan Versa
2018 Nissan Versa
Note
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
56,028KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8665114
- Stock #: N8-42091
- VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL364209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 56,028 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5