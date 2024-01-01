Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

73,000 KM

Details Features

$55,888

+ tax & licensing
Turbo

Turbo

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
73,000KM
VIN WP1AF2A58JLB70906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Pkg w/Partial Lthr Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA70906
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sport Exhaust System
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Tinted LED Taillights
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
Surround View Camera System
Connect Plus
Center Console Armrest with Model Logo
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

