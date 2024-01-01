$55,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan
2018 Porsche Macan
Turbo
2018 Porsche Macan
Turbo
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$55,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,000KM
VIN WP1AF2A58JLB70906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Pkg w/Partial Lthr Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA70906
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Sport Exhaust System
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Tinted LED Taillights
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
Surround View Camera System
Connect Plus
Center Console Armrest with Model Logo
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrests
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Porsche Macan