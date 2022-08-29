2018 Porsche Macan

$65,484 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9218887

9218887 Stock #: 8UTNA62920

8UTNA62920 VIN: WP1AG2A5XJLB62920

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA62920

Mileage 51,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.