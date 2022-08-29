Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

51,850 KM

Details Description

$65,484

+ tax & licensing
$65,484

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$65,484

+ taxes & licensing

51,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9218887
  Stock #: 8UTNA62920
  VIN: WP1AG2A5XJLB62920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA62920
  • Mileage 51,850 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Porsche Macan GTS takes performance, driving dynamics, luxury, and practicality to the next level. Crafted from the finest materials and with build quality that's unsurpassed, the Macan GTS takes all that and presents you with an SUV that is versatile and fun. Step inside and you'll be greeted with a luxurious interior, updated tech, and an array of convenience features. Fully equipped with navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, blind spot warning, Bluetooth, heated two-toned leather & alcantera seats, keyless entry & ignition, and much more. Come see this today and take it for a test drive! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

