Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k

0 KM

Details Description

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k

2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k

16 Foot Flat Deck Trailer With Ramp

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k

16 Foot Flat Deck Trailer With Ramp

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7418687
  2. 7418687
  3. 7418687
  4. 7418687
  5. 7418687
  6. 7418687
  7. 7418687
  8. 7418687
  9. 7418687
  10. 7418687
  11. 7418687
  12. 7418687
  13. 7418687
  14. 7418687
  15. 7418687
  16. 7418687
  17. 7418687
  18. 7418687
  19. 7418687
  20. 7418687
  21. 7418687
  22. 7418687
  23. 7418687
  24. 7418687
  25. 7418687
  26. 7418687
  27. 7418687
  28. 7418687
  29. 7418687
  30. 7418687
  31. 7418687
  32. 7418687
  33. 7418687
  34. 7418687
  35. 7418687
  36. 7418687
  37. 7418687
  38. 7418687
  39. 7418687
Contact Seller

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7418687
  • Stock #: BC0033984
  • VIN: 2P9BF7243JP078619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Trailer
  • Stock # BC0033984
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k 16 Foot Flat Deck Trailer With Ramp, black exterior.21 foot overall deck length. $14,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Dodge Sprinter ...
 170,050 KM
$29,560 + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-250 SD X...
 183,440 KM
$10,840 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 189,494 KM
$10,540 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory