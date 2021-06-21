+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2018 Precision Tra/rem Bf22b-7k 16 Foot Flat Deck Trailer With Ramp, black exterior.21 foot overall deck length. $14,850.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $15,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
