Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1694288800
  2. 1694288800
  3. 1694288800
  4. 1694288736
  5. 1694288736
  6. 1694288736
  7. 1694288735
  8. 1694288735
  9. 1694288735
  10. 1694288736
  11. 1694288736
  12. 1694288736
  13. 1694288736
  14. 1694288736
  15. 1694288736
  16. 1694288736
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401141
  • Stock #: S263771
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PMXJS263771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S263771
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2018 RAM 1500 Limite...
 130,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Plat...
 178,000 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V 4WD ...
 185,000 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory