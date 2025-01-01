Menu
2018 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab Short Box Eco Diesel 4WD, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $33,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $34,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 RAM 1500

51,950 KM

$33,830

+ tax & licensing
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
51,950KM
VIN 1C6RR7LM1JS349685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

