$27,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-761-9256
2018 RAM 1500
SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
- Listing ID: 9215041
- Stock #: 346653
- VIN: 1C6RR7LG3JS346653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear sliding window
New All-terrain tires
In very good condition
Runs great, nice truck
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
