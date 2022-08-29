Menu
2018 RAM 1500

128,069 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

128,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215041
  • Stock #: 346653
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG3JS346653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 346653
  • Mileage 128,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear sliding window
New All-terrain tires
In very good condition
Runs great, nice truck 


Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

