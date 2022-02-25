Menu
2018 RAM 2500

189,095 KM

Details Description Features

$36,810

+ tax & licensing
$36,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD With Canopy

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD With Canopy

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,810

+ taxes & licensing

189,095KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8406555
  Stock #: BC0034766
  VIN: 3C6TR5DT0JG205553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,095 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD With Canopy, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth, powered seats, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $36,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Run flat tires
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

