<div>Beautiful 2018 ram 3500 SXT diesel Dually , Some options include ,AISIN heavy Duty transmission, 6.7 Cummins diesel, uconnect with 5 inch display ,dual alternator, trailer, brake control, spray box liner,New tires all around .  very clean truck buy with  confidence .new car dealer trade.</div><div>Call for Trade appraisal , or To work your payments. </div><div>Here at Milani auto sales we want to make you happy.</div><div><br></div>

2018 RAM 3500

171,991 KM

$45,875

+ tax & licensing
Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,875

+ taxes & licensing

171,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63RRGL3JG111427

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,991 KM

Beautiful 2018 ram 3500 SXT diesel Dually , Some options include ,AISIN heavy Duty transmission, 6.7 Cummins diesel, uconnect with 5 inch display ,dual alternator, trailer, brake control, spray box liner,New tires all around .  very clean truck buy with  confidence .new car dealer trade.Call for Trade appraisal , or To work your payments. Here at Milani auto sales we want to make you happy.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Split Bench Seat

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 RAM 3500