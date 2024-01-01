$45,875+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 3500
SXT
2018 RAM 3500
SXT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$45,875
+ taxes & licensing
171,991KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C63RRGL3JG111427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,991 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 2018 ram 3500 SXT diesel Dually , Some options include ,AISIN heavy Duty transmission, 6.7 Cummins diesel, uconnect with 5 inch display ,dual alternator, trailer, brake control, spray box liner,New tires all around . very clean truck buy with confidence .new car dealer trade.Call for Trade appraisal , or To work your payments. Here at Milani auto sales we want to make you happy.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
