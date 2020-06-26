Menu
$31,740

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof Tradesman 159-inch Wheel Base Cargo Van

2018 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof Tradesman 159-inch Wheel Base Cargo Van

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$31,740

+ taxes & licensing

  57,239KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5301806
  Stock #: BC0032758
  VIN: 3C6URVHG4JE139487
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

2018 RAM Promaster 3500 High Roof Tradesman 159-inch Wheel Base Cargo Van, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $31,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $32,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • full size spare tire
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Front air dam
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Front side airbag
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

