2018 RAM 3500

Safety Traction Control

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

full size spare tire

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Front air dam

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Front side airbag

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Trunk anti-trap device

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.