Used 2018 RAM Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC

2018 RAM Cargo Van

105,000 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van

2018 RAM Cargo Van

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,000KM
VIN 3C6URVJG5JE124961

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

