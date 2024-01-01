$30,990+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM Cargo Van
2018 RAM Cargo Van
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,000KM
VIN 3C6URVJG5JE124961
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
