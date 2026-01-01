Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2018 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof Long Wheelbase has been converted into a well-equipped camper van, offering a practical blend of drivability and livable comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it features a thoughtfully designed interior that includes a kitchenette with sink, stovetop, microwave, and fridge/freezer, along with storage cabinets, a dedicated toilet area, table top, and power outlets throughout. Comfort features include Dometic air conditioning and heat, a TV, sliding window covers, and an exterior awning for added outdoor living space. The van is also equipped with cruise control, navigation, reverse camera, tow/haul mode, and full power accessories. Finished in grey with a black cloth interior, this camper measures approximately 19 ft 6 in long, 6 ft 8 in wide, and 9 ft 5 in high, making it a versatile option for road trips, extended travel, or off-grid adventures. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 RAM ProMaster

35,504 KM

Details Description Features

$79,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM ProMaster

High Roof Camper Van Conversion

Watch This Vehicle
13496276

2018 RAM ProMaster

High Roof Camper Van Conversion

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 13496276
  2. 13496276
  3. 13496276
  4. 13496276
  5. 13496276
  6. 13496276
  7. 13496276
  8. 13496276
  9. 13496276
  10. 13496276
  11. 13496276
  12. 13496276
  13. 13496276
  14. 13496276
  15. 13496276
  16. 13496276
  17. 13496276
  18. 13496276
  19. 13496276
  20. 13496276
  21. 13496276
  22. 13496276
  23. 13496276
  24. 13496276
  25. 13496276
  26. 13496276
  27. 13496276
  28. 13496276
  29. 13496276
  30. 13496276
  31. 13496276
  32. 13496276
  33. 13496276
  34. 13496276
  35. 13496276
  36. 13496276
  37. 13496276
  38. 13496276
  39. 13496276
  40. 13496276
  41. 13496276
  42. 13496276
  43. 13496276
  44. 13496276
  45. 13496276
  46. 13496276
  47. 13496276
  48. 13496276
  49. 13496276
  50. 13496276
  51. 13496276
  52. 13496276
  53. 13496276
  54. 13496276
  55. 13496276
  56. 13496276
  57. 13496276
  58. 13496276
  59. 13496276
  60. 13496276
  61. 13496276
  62. 13496276
  63. 13496276
  64. 13496276
  65. 13496276
  66. 13496276
  67. 13496276
  68. 13496276
  69. 13496276
  70. 13496276
  71. 13496276
  72. 13496276
  73. 13496276
  74. 13496276
  75. 13496276
  76. 13496276
  77. 13496276
  78. 13496276
  79. 13496276
  80. 13496276
  81. 13496276
  82. 13496276
  83. 13496276
  84. 13496276
  85. 13496276
  86. 13496276
  87. 13496276
  88. 13496276
  89. 13496276
  90. 13496276
  91. 13496276
  92. 13496276
  93. 13496276
Contact Seller

$79,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,504KM
VIN 3C6TRVDG1JE106609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # BC0038728
  • Mileage 35,504 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 RAM ProMaster 2500 High Roof Long Wheelbase has been converted into a well-equipped camper van, offering a practical blend of drivability and livable comfort. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with an automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it features a thoughtfully designed interior that includes a kitchenette with sink, stovetop, microwave, and fridge/freezer, along with storage cabinets, a dedicated toilet area, table top, and power outlets throughout. Comfort features include Dometic air conditioning and heat, a TV, sliding window covers, and an exterior awning for added outdoor living space. The van is also equipped with cruise control, navigation, reverse camera, tow/haul mode, and full power accessories. Finished in grey with a black cloth interior, this camper measures approximately 19 ft 6 in long, 6 ft 8 in wide, and 9 ft 5 in high, making it a versatile option for road trips, extended travel, or off-grid adventures. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $79,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2022 Isuzu FVR 24-Foot Cummins Cube Van with Power Tail Gate and Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Isuzu FVR 24-Foot Cummins Cube Van with Power Tail Gate and Air Brakes 33,412 KM $99,820 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hino 358 22-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Dump Function and Amco Veba Crane for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Hino 358 22-Foot Flat Deck Truck with Dump Function and Amco Veba Crane 120,870 KM $88,920 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana G4500 16-Foot Duramax Diesel Cube Van with Rear Shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 GMC Savana G4500 16-Foot Duramax Diesel Cube Van with Rear Shelving 84,055 KM $44,330 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$79,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 RAM ProMaster