Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,830

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2018 RAM ProMaster

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT 5 passenger Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT 5 passenger Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5073966
  2. 5073966
  3. 5073966
  4. 5073966
  5. 5073966
  6. 5073966
  7. 5073966
  8. 5073966
  9. 5073966
  10. 5073966
  11. 5073966
  12. 5073966
  13. 5073966
  14. 5073966
  15. 5073966
  16. 5073966
  17. 5073966
  18. 5073966
  19. 5073966
  20. 5073966
  21. 5073966
  22. 5073966
  23. 5073966
  24. 5073966
  25. 5073966
  26. 5073966
  27. 5073966
  28. 5073966
  29. 5073966
  30. 5073966
  31. 5073966
  32. 5073966
  33. 5073966
  34. 5073966
  35. 5073966
  36. 5073966
  37. 5073966
  38. 5073966
  39. 5073966
  40. 5073966
  41. 5073966
  42. 5073966
  43. 5073966
  44. 5073966
  45. 5073966
  46. 5073966
  47. 5073966
  48. 5073966
  49. 5073966
  50. 5073966
Contact Seller

$21,830

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,442KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5073966
  • Stock #: BC0032657
  • VIN: ZFBERFBB1J6L76981
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

2018 RAM ProMaster City Wagon SLT 5 passenger Cargo Van, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 5 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $21,830.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,130.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2005 Ford Five Hundr...
 111,854 KM
$2,510 + tax & lic
2007 Club Car Golf C...
 0 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Fusion V6 ...
 94,656 KM
$4,850 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory