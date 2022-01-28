Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

26,572 KM

Details Description Features

$8,940

+ tax & licensing
$8,940

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,940

+ taxes & licensing

26,572KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8265228
  Stock #: BC0034639
  VIN: 4S3GKAA64J3611585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage), 2.0L H4 DOHC 16V engine., 4 door, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior. Last recorded milage was 26572 current milage is unknown $8,940.00 plus $350 processing fee, $9,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

