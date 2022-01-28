$8,940+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2018 Subaru Impreza
2.0i ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$8,940
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8265228
- Stock #: BC0034639
- VIN: 4S3GKAA64J3611585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,572 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage), 2.0L H4 DOHC 16V engine., 4 door, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power windows, power mirrors, gray exterior. Last recorded milage was 26572 current milage is unknown $8,940.00 plus $350 processing fee, $9,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.