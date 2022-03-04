Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Subaru Impreza

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i 4-Door ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

2018 Subaru Impreza

2.0i 4-Door ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8517845
  Stock #: BC0034844
  VIN: 4S3GKAA64J3611960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4-Door ( *Non-Repairable Status-*. Flood Damage), 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior. $6,980.00 plus $350 processing fee, $7,330.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

