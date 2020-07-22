+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech RS AWD Manual, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, manual, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, heated seats, backup camera, push start, powered seats, bluetooth, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. This vehicle has a rebuilt title and has been inspected and certified. See photo gallery for the previous condition. $27,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
