2018 Subaru WRX

23,141 KM

$27,850

+ tax & licensing
$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech RS AWD Manual

2018 Subaru WRX

Sport-Tech RS AWD Manual

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

23,141KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5525880
  Stock #: BC0032124
  VIN: JF1VA1K67J9800419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,141 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech RS AWD Manual, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, manual, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, heated seats, backup camera, push start, powered seats, bluetooth, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, gray exterior, black interior, cloth. This vehicle has a rebuilt title and has been inspected and certified. See photo gallery for the previous condition. $27,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $28,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Running Board
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

