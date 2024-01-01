$28,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Tesla Model 3
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
51,650KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4JF183072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA83072
- Mileage 51,650 KM
