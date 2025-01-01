Menu
2018 Tesla Model X

33,100 KM

Details

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model X

100D

12452113

2018 Tesla Model X

100D

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,100KM
VIN 5YJXCDE2XJF121077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA21077
  • Mileage 33,100 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Tesla Model X