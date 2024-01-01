Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

55,000 KM

$19,885

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
55,000KM
VIN JTNKARJE8JJ559128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA59128
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

