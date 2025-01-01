$19,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Prius
c eCVT
2018 Toyota Prius
c eCVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,800KM
VIN JTDKDTB3XJ1609436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Clear Emerald Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA09436
- Mileage 125,800 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 40,950 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 58,350 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 21,100 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2018 Toyota Prius