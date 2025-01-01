Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Prius

125,800 KM

Details

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Prius

c eCVT

Watch This Vehicle
12435667

2018 Toyota Prius

c eCVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,800KM
VIN JTDKDTB3XJ1609436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Clear Emerald Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA09436
  • Mileage 125,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi A3 40 2.0T Progressiv 7sp S tronic 40,950 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic 58,350 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi SQ5 Sportback 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 21,100 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Prius