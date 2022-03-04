Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

31,940 KM

Details

$38,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,489

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE+

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$38,489

+ taxes & licensing

31,940KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8527190
  • Stock #: AI6245A
  • VIN: JTMRJREV9JD251946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6245A
  • Mileage 31,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 17,466 KM
$26,113 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 31,940 KM
$38,489 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 50,233 KM
$30,667 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory