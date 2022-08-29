$CALL+ tax & licensing
604-525-4667
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
- Listing ID: 9068419
- Stock #: 4UTNA40553
- VIN: 2T3BFREV2JW840553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Rav 4 LE in Ruby Red Pearl Paint and Black Interior is Local, One Owner Trade in withy only 27,688 Km's. Features include a 2.5 Liter DOHC 4 Cylinder Engine with a CVT Transmission, Backup camera with projected path static lines, Remote keyless entry system, Smart Key System with Push Button Start, Air Conditioning with air filter, Halogen projector-beam headlights with auto on/off feature, Bluetooth, Entune™ Audio with 6 Speakers, Power outside mirrors with folding feature and blind spot mirrors, Automatic Limited-Slip Differential, Tilt/telescopic urethane steering wheel with audio, Multi-Information Display advanced voice recognition and Bluetooth® hands-free phone controls, 60/40 split reclining fold-flat second-row seat with center armrest, Washer-linked intermittent windshield wiper and intermittent rear window wiper, Privacy glass on rear side, quarter and liftgate windows, ECO and Sport Modes, 60/40 split reclining fold-flat second-row seat with center armrest, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist Control and so much more! This Toyota Rav 4 has been thru our shop and has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. At OpenRoad Honda, we provide a free carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing!
