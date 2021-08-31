Menu
2018 Toyota Sequoia

68,600 KM

$64,394

$64,394

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Toyota Sequoia

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L 6A

2018 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum 5.7L 6A

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$64,394

68,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7659169
  Stock #: Q71789A
  VIN: 5TDDY5G19JS160902

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # Q71789A
  Mileage 68,600 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is a multi-purpose mobile command centre that is capable of any terrain. It also features flexible seating up to 7 adults. Some of the features in this Sequoia include heated/ventilated front seats, steering wheel controls, back-up camera, Bluetooth music and phone calls, sunroof, air suspension, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

