2018 Toyota Tacoma

27,300 KM

Details Description

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

4x4 Double Cab V6 SR5 6A

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

27,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8192670
  • Stock #: P5375
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5JX035204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5375
  • Mileage 27,300 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

