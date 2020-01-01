Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4460142
  2. 4460142
  3. 4460142
  4. 4460142
  5. 4460142
  6. 4460142
  7. 4460142
  8. 4460142
  9. 4460142
  10. 4460142
  11. 4460142
  12. 4460142
  13. 4460142
  14. 4460142
  15. 4460142
  16. 4460142
  17. 4460142
  18. 4460142
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$40,907

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,300KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4460142
  • Stock #: AI4680A
  • VIN: 1V2TR2CA4JC548973
Exterior Colour
Tourmaline Blue Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black - Vienna Lthr (perforated)
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2018 Atlas Execline has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this 4Motion Execline comes complete with the R-Line Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2018 Atlas qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2018 Honda Accord Se...
 40,220 KM
$27,286 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 72,523 KM
$23,162 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT A...
 70,256 KM
$20,168 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message