Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Volkswagen Golf

41,500 KM

Details Description

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 5sp

2018 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 5sp

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

41,500KM
Used
VIN 3VWB17AU4JM286981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA86981
  • Mileage 41,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Volkswagen Golf