2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$31,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,403KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4637115
  • Stock #: AI4248A
  • VIN: 3VW547AU6JM285707
Exterior Colour
White Silver Met
Interior Colour
Titan Black- Vienna Leather
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2018 Golf GTI Autobahn has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this Autobahn GTI comes complete with the Driver Assistance Plus Package and the driver enthusiasts' 6 speed manual transmission! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this immaculate 2018 GTI qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

