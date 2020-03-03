Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Trendline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Trendline DSG 6sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$23,558

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4739163
  • Stock #: BL627A
  • VIN: 3VW117AU5JM761355
Silk Blue Met
Titan Black- Zoom Cloth
Wagon
Gasoline
Automatic

This incredible locally-owned and meticulously dealer-serviced Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2018 Golf Sportwagen has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this 4Motion Trendline Sportwagen represents incredible value at this price point with this limited mileage! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2018 Sportwagen qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

