2018 Volkswagen Golf

604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The incredible MK7.5 Golf R with an aftermarket APR active exhaust is available at OpenRoad Audi Boundary. This Golf R is the ultimate cross between a sports car, a luxury car, and an everyday driver. Volkswagen has perfected this engine with 292 horsepower and 280 ft/lbs of torque that will pin you to your seat and keep a smile on your face; all well maintaining an excellent average fuel consumption of 9.5L/100KM. This Golf R has tons of cargo space and back seat space; and with all the comforts and luxury features, this car is ready for any day of the week, in any situation. This car will get you to and from work, get you around the track, and get you up the ski mountain in the winter. There truly is no other car like this on the market. Features in this car include: Navigation, Bluetooth, Performance gauges, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Heated power seats, Independent climate control, multiple drive mode selections, Lane keeping assist, Blind spot monitor and much more. Performance features on this car include: Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Active Suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Intelligent 4motion All-Wheel drive, and more! Come in for a test drive and you’ll be scratching your head wondering why you’ve never owned one before! Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
