2018 Volkswagen Golf

$26,895 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 6 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8124016

8124016 Stock #: BL1131

BL1131 VIN: 3VWD17AU4JM760100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 40,687 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.