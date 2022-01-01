Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

40,687 KM

Details Description

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8T Comfortline 6sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

40,687KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8124016
  • Stock #: BL1131
  • VIN: 3VWD17AU4JM760100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,687 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

