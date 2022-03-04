Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

22,955 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf

GTI

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,955KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8481732
  • Stock #: P9-66220
  • VIN: 3VW547AU4JM292266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

