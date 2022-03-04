Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Golf

114,372 KM

Details Description

$39,713

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,713

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8504186
  2. 8504186
  3. 8504186
  4. 8504186
  5. 8504186
  6. 8504186
  7. 8504186
  8. 8504186
  9. 8504186
  10. 8504186
  11. 8504186
  12. 8504186
  13. 8504186
  14. 8504186
  15. 8504186
  16. 8504186
  17. 8504186
  18. 8504186
  19. 8504186
  20. 8504186
  21. 8504186
  22. 8504186
Contact Seller

$39,713

+ taxes & licensing

114,372KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8504186
  • Stock #: BL1193
  • VIN: WVWWF7AU6JW150373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # BL1193
  • Mileage 114,372 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 65,266 KM
$16,691 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 114,372 KM
$39,713 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 98,424 KM
$35,032 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory