2018 Volkswagen Golf...

$26,113 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 4 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8527193

8527193 Stock #: AI6247A

AI6247A VIN: 3VWG17AU3JM274732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Night Blue Met

Interior Colour Titan Black- Leatherette

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # AI6247A

Mileage 17,466 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.