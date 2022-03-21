Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

46,133 KM

Details

$44,955

+ tax & licensing
$44,955

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION at DSG

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$44,955

+ taxes & licensing

46,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682833
  • Stock #: Y015
  • VIN: WVWVF7AU3JW298587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Y015
  • Mileage 46,133 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

