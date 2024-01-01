Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

66,000 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX0JM007335

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan