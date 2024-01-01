Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

84,550 KM

$19,901

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$19,901

+ taxes & licensing

84,550KM
Used
VIN 3VV0B7AX6JM163184

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Rhombus Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA63184
  • Mileage 84,550 KM

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$19,901

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan