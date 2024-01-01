$25,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,668KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6JM123074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,668 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Assistance Package
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan