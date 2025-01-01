Menu
Account
Sign In
-135,390km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 184HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Automatic headlights -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

135,340 KM

Details Description

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Watch This Vehicle
12145911

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,340KM
VIN 3VV2B7AX8JM223197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,340 KM

Vehicle Description

-135,390km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 184HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Automatic headlights -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE 59,344 KM $51,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid 4WD 30,600 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Honda CR-V Sport-B 9,080 KM $36,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan