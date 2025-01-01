$18,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 135,340 KM
Vehicle Description
-135,390km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 184HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Automatic headlights -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
604-525-4667