2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$34,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,421KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4565988
  • Stock #: AI3907A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX2JM119071
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Storm Grey- Vienna Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This beautiful locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2018 Tiguan Highline has been maintained in immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this 4Motion Highline comes complete with the Driver Assistance Package and the Third Row Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this Highline Tiguan qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

