Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

13,800 KM

Details Description Features

$28,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION (2)

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 6643733
  2. 6643733
  3. 6643733
  4. 6643733
  5. 6643733
  6. 6643733
  7. 6643733
  8. 6643733
  9. 6643733
  10. 6643733
  11. 6643733
  12. 6643733
  13. 6643733
  14. 6643733
  15. 6643733
  16. 6643733
  17. 6643733
  18. 6643733
  19. 6643733
  20. 6643733
  21. 6643733
Contact Seller

$28,394

+ taxes & licensing

13,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6643733
  • Stock #: A54015A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXJM183009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A54015A
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Discover Media Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 14,100 KM
$45,689 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 44,500 KM
$22,894 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 5 quatt...
 12,400 KM
$82,570 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory