2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,491 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 3 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8762243

8762243 Stock #: BL1232

BL1232 VIN: 3VV4B7AX8JM123450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met

Interior Colour Titan Black-Vienna Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BL1232

Mileage 51,326 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.