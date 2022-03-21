Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

51,326 KM

$33,491

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

51,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8762243
  • Stock #: BL1232
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX8JM123450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,326 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

