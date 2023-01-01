Menu
2019 Audi A3

39,700 KM

$35,998

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

39,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10193046
  • Stock #: 8UBNA25818
  • VIN: WAUFEGFF6K1025818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA25818
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Sold Order Only)
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

