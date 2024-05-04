Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A3

63,400 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9091537
  2. 9091537
  3. 9091537
  4. 9091537
  5. 9091537
  6. 9091537
  7. 9091537
  8. 9091537
  9. 9091537
  10. 9091537
  11. 9091537
  12. 9091537
  13. 9091537
  14. 9091537
  15. 9091537
  16. 9091537
  17. 9091537
  18. 9091537
  19. 9091537
  20. 9091537
  21. 9091537
  22. 9091537
  23. 9091537
  24. 9091537
  25. 9091537
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091537
  • Stock #: 8UBPA12197
  • VIN: WAUAUGFF5K1012197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Chestnut Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA12197
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Free scheduled maintenance until 4/5/2024 or up to 75,000 KM. The 2019 Audi A3 is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.8L four-cylinder engine that produces 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. Features include rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Without Front License Plate Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 Audi A3 45 2.0T...
 39,100 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 13,050 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model S 1...
 55,650 KM
$92,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory