2019 Audi A3

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9332053

9332053 Stock #: 8UTNA17667

8UTNA17667 VIN: WAUBEGFF6K1017667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA17667

Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.