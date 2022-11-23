Menu
2019 Audi A3

80,900 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9332053
  Stock #: 8UTNA17667
  VIN: WAUBEGFF6K1017667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA17667
  • Mileage 80,900 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

