2019 Audi A3

18,350 KM

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9361702
  • Stock #: 8UBPA25714
  • VIN: WAUFEGFF5K1025714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA25714
  • Mileage 18,350 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

