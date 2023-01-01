Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A3

74,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9984533
  2. 9984533
  3. 9984533
  4. 9984533
  5. 9984533
  6. 9984533
  7. 9984533
  8. 9984533
  9. 9984533
  10. 9984533
  11. 9984533
  12. 9984533
  13. 9984533
  14. 9984533
  15. 9984533
  16. 9984533
  17. 9984533
  18. 9984533
  19. 9984533
  20. 9984533
  21. 9984533
  22. 9984533
  23. 9984533
Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9984533
  • Stock #: 8UTNA18979
  • VIN: WAUFEGFF6K1018979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA18979
  • Mileage 74,800 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A3 2.0T Te...
 74,800 KM
$32,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 52,000 KM
$38,989 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 74,200 KM
$31,493 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory