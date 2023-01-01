Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A4

39,800 KM

Details Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10380324
  • Stock #: 8UTNA71657
  • VIN: WAUENAF48KA071657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA71657
  • Mileage 39,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Black Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD
 8,650 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2018 Acura MDX NAVI
 73,600 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T...
 27,350 KM
$64,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory