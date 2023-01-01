Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A4

44,500 KM

Details Description Features

$33,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,688

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10433601
  2. 10433601
  3. 10433601
  4. 10433601
  5. 10433601
  6. 10433601
  7. 10433601
  8. 10433601
  9. 10433601
  10. 10433601
  11. 10433601
  12. 10433601
  13. 10433601
  14. 10433601
  15. 10433601
  16. 10433601
  17. 10433601
  18. 10433601
  19. 10433601
  20. 10433601
  21. 10433601
  22. 10433601
  23. 10433601
  24. 10433601
  25. 10433601
  26. 10433601
Contact Seller

$33,688

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10433601
  • Stock #: 8UTNA21227
  • VIN: WAUBNAF43KN021227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA21227
  • Mileage 44,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Virtual Cockpit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2023 Audi RS 4 Q8 4....
 5,550 KM
$156,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 77,950 KM
$54,499 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 66,300 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory