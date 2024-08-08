Menu
2019 Audi A4

11,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6294654
  Stock #: P4369
  VIN: WAUENAF45KA010671

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand-new car with the Audi Certified: plus Program. This entails a 300 check-point service inspection, Factory Warranty valid until August 8, 2024 or up to 100,000KM, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Finance for as low as 0.9%. Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book a test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

