2019 Audi A4

45,500 KM

$42,190

+ tax & licensing
$42,190

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Audi A4

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic

2019 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,190

+ taxes & licensing

45,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7847466
  Stock #: P5166
  VIN: WAUANAF44KA010403

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5166
  Mileage 45,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Seats 5 passengers comfortably while enjoying luxuries such as keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth, Multi-media interface, sunroof, drive select, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

